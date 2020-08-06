The future looks bright for Coach Amy Janutolo and the Lady Tiger golf team. With nearly each member just picking up the game within the last two years, this team is ready to compete for the foreseeable future. “This season we have 11 players,” says coach Janutolo. “I’m so glad that each year we have more girls interested in the game of golf. Our varsity team is deemed to be a top contender for region this year. COVID-19 really put us behind on practicing, but a lot of our girls continued to work, practice, and even compete on their own.”
Coach Janutolo had plenty of high praise for her varsity squad, as they’ve improved in leaps and bounds over the past year. Their growth as golfers continues to show that Big Hickory is a talent producer. “Elivia Marcum has without a doubt put in the most time and work to improve her game,” said Janutolo. “You can see the most growth in her short game. She’s competed in several tournaments already this year, and our course staff always comments that she practices every single day.” “Avery Janutolo slowed down this spring due to COVID-19, but is now back in the grind,” says Janutolo. “As a very small in stature incoming freshman, people are often surprised at the power in Avery’s swing.”
Increased practice time has helped Taylor Messer, Hallie Hooker, Adyson Hooker, and Lily Smith says Janutolo. “Taylor is showing more dedication to golf this year. She’s increased her practice time and continues to focus on improving. She has become more consistent in her good shots. Taylor’s long drives off the tee have always impressed us. I expect Taylor’s score to be a bigger contribution to team wins this season.”
“Hallie Hooker puts a lot of practice time in,” said Janutolo. “She showed improvement as last season progressed and we expect that same improvement this year from her. Adyson Hooker grew in all aspects of golf last season. By season’s end she was showing more consistency and strength in her swing.”
The team themselves had plenty to say as well, as the kids are simply excited to be back competing and striving to complete their goals. Elivia Marcum is beyond excited for the season. “I am so excited about this upcoming season,” says Marcum. “I have played in several tournaments throughout the summer to try and improve my game. Hopefully this will help me be a better player this upcoming season and help put us in position to win the region as a team.”
Avery Janutolo was ecstatic to finally be competing as a high school athlete, while chasing her one goal of winning a region title. “I’m excited that this season I’m finally competing as an actual high school student,” said Janutolo. “I didn’t get to practice or play much this spring because of Covid-19. One thing I did get to do was play in the Marion Miley Invitational. It was awesome because I actually got to compete with some college players that I look up to and admire. I even got to play with my favorite University of Kentucky player, Ryan Bender. My goal is for our team to win region this year.”
COVID-19 has put a damper on most things, but Taylor Messer feels the team will be right on track for a great season. “I think the corona season has been a hinderance to our team due to the lack of practice that we never received,” said Messer. “However, I feel that we are on the right track to getting where we need to be. Sure, it may be different, but I would rather social distance and golf than to do away with the whole season. I love my team and I’m looking forward to a great season this year.”
Lastly, Hallie Hooker is simply looking ahead as she’s anxious to join her teammates. “Although I’ve enjoyed spending time at home with my family during this pandemic, I’ve definitely missed being out on the golf course with my teammates,” said Hooker. “I can’t wait to see what the season has in store for us. I know it will look a little different, but I expect it to be one of the best.”
