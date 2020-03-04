(CORBIN, Ky.) – When you control the pace of play, you tend to come out on top. That’s exactly what the Lady Tigers did, defeating Pineville 38-28 to advance to the region semi-final. “It wasn’t the prettiest, but a win is a win,” said Coach James “Ivy” Burchell. “We spread the floor well and minimalized turnovers. I felt they matched up to us well, so we had to take what was given and make the best of it.”
A sluggish offensive game didn’t seem to hinder the Lady Tigers, as they commanded the lead almost for the entirety of the game. Leading 13-6 at the end of the first, it was all Alexis Lewis early on. Lewis would score six of the Tigers 13 opening points, giving Clay early momentum. Taylor Asher (15pts) would score back-to-back buckets to help propel the Lady Tigers ahead.
Lengthy possessions and smart shot selection aided Clay County, as did rebounding. Clay would win the rebound battle 24-19, while converting on numerous second chance points. Only three Lady Tigers would find the scoresheet however, as Asher would lead the team with 15, Kaylee Mathis 13, and Lewis 10.
Pineville would begin the third quarter on an eight-point run, forcing a Clay timeout at the 5:16 mark. They would take the lead on two free throws, 19-17. Clay would respond, as Asher and Lewis each poured in lay-ins as the quarter winded down. Neither team could muster much offense.
A slow paced fourth quarter would aid the Lady Tigers, as Clay would make key free throws to effectively end the contest. Mathis would finish 6-8 at the charity stripe, while Asher went 5-10. The win pits Clay County against tournament favorite South Laurel. Expect the Lady Tigers to be on their A game if they wish to survive and advance in the semi-final round.
Taylor Asher – 15pts; Kaylee Mathis – 13pts; Alexis Lewis – 10pts.
