(ONEIDA, Ky.) – After traversing down the winding road of highway 11 to Oneida Baptist, the Lady Tigers left victorious after a dominant 68-30 win over the Lady Mountaineers. The win pushed the Clay County to a 12-8 record on the season, completing their regular season sweep of the Lady Mountaineers once again.
Clay would take a commanding 24-2 lead in the first quarter, as Oneida had no answer for the duo of Alexis Lewis (21pts) and Kaylee Mathis (14pts). Mathis and Lewis would score all but two of the first quarter points, as Taylor Asher would toss in two of her five as well. Oneida seemed overwhelmed early on, and the Lady Tigers never looked back.
Things would settle in the 2nd period, as Oneida found somewhat of a groove scoring 10 points to the Lady Tigers 12. Jaylen Combs would drill a deep three, while Lewis continued to dominate in the low post. Mathis would add a three as well to extend the lead to 36-12 at the half. toss in
Clay County would ramp up the defense once again in the final two periods, holding Oneida to seven points in the third, and 11 in the fourth. Coach James “Ivy” Burchell would reach to his bench, finding they came ready to play as well. Madison Jones would drill two threes, Mackenzie Sizemore would add two, and Brooke Dezarn would add a bucket as well.
Alexis Lewis – 21; Kaylee Mathis – 14; Jaylen Combs – 8; Madison Jones – 6; Allie Rose Phillips – 5; Taylor Asher – 5; Madison Curry – 3; Brooke Dezarn – 2; Mackenzie Sizemore – 2; Hailey Napier – 2.
