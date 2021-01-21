The Lady Tigers are sitting pretty at 2-0, but the road gets bumpier from here on out. Clay County is set to meet North Laurel and Rockcastle County this week, providing the Tigers with a look at the top-ranked Jaguars.
North Laurel (6-0) – The defending 49th district champions are on a mission to win a 13th region title, and they go head-to-head with the Lady Tigers this week. Led by Halle Collins (20.7ppg) and Hailee Valentine (15.3ppg), the Lady Jaguars are a force to be reckoned with. Coach Eddie Mahan and Co. will be prepared for the Lady Tigers. Expect this to be the Lady Tigers toughest test all season. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00PM, January 22nd at Clay County High School.
Rockcastle County (1-1) – The Lady Rockets have had four straight cancellations due to COVID-19, but finally return to action against Clay County. Thru the two games played, Rockcastle was led by Casey Coleman’s 17 points per game, as well as Lindsey Jones and Aliyah Lopez 13.0ppg each. Clay County lost 60-28 at Rockcastle last season. Can they avenge the loss? Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 25th, at Clay County High School.
