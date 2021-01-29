The Lady Tigers (2-3) are riding a three-game losing streak after beginning the season with back-to-back wins. Clay County will aim to get back to their winning ways this week, as they go head-to-head with a familiar foe in 49th district rival, Jackson County.
Jackson County (4-3) – The Lady Generals previously defeated the Lady Tigers 41-33 in McKee just a week ago. A poor shooting effort hindered Clay County down the stretch, a mistake they can and should correct by game time. Jackson County is led by Natalie Carl (14.5ppg) and Kenady Ward (13.5ppg). The duo can be very hard to stop on either end of the court and could be the deciding factor in this contest. Expect both teams to play with a chip on their shoulder in this contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00PM, January 29th, at Clay County High School.
