(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – In shocking fashion, Corbin strolled into Manchester on Saturday afternoon and defeated the Lady Tigers 59-48, hitting seven three pointers and shooting 53% from the field. The Redhounds were red-hot, while the Lady Tigers fell ice cold, shooting only 36% from the field and 25% from three.
Corbin jumped out to an early 19-6 lead over the Lady Tigers, as they drilled three of their seven threes in the opening eight minutes. Corbin’s Shelby Stewart (21pts) lit up Clay County, in tandem with Marissa Scott (21pts). The duo would combine for 42 of the 59 Corbin points, as Stewart controlled the first half, Scott the second half.
Clay County would explode in the 2nd quarter for 22 points, as Kaylee Mathis (27pts) simply took over for the remainder of the game for the Lady Tiger offense. Jaylen Combs would sink two of the four Clay County three-point buckets, both coming for her in the 2nd period. Mathis would score 14 of her 27 to help cut the Corbin lead down to 32-28 at the half.
The Lady Hounds would outscore Clay 13-10 in the third period, as Scott would begin to go on her offensive onslaught. Scott would pour in eight of the Corbin 13 in the third, followed by seven more in the fourth. Clay simply couldn’t keep up with the Lady Hounds offensively, and it showed as the fourth quarter approached. Chandler Rice and Mathis were the lone scorers in the final period, as Corbin would outscore Clay 14-10 to finish with the 59-48 win in Manchester.
Kaylee Mathis – 27pts; Jaylen Combs – 6pts; Taylor Asher – 6pts; Alexis Lewis – 4pts; Chandler Rice – 3pts; Hailey Napier – 2pts.
