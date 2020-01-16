As the season unfolds, the Lady Tigers (7-4) are seemingly finding their groove. Sharpshooting and defensive intensity are the building blocks to success for Clay County, and boy oh boy are they using it to their advantage. A three game homestand could be just what the doctor ordered, as it gives Clay the possibility to ride into late January on a win streak.
Whitley County (5-9) @ CCHS January 16th 7:30PM – The Lady Colonels will stroll into Manchester with ambitions to derail what is becoming a solid Lady Tiger season. Whitley is currently riding a 5-game losing streak at the time of publication, needing a win to salvage a dismal start to the first half of their season.
The Lady Colonels are led by Lindsey Shope and her consistent 10ppg. Shope is joined by Kallie Housley (9.8ppg) and Reis Anderson (8.8ppg). The trio’s biggest win was a 70-58 victory over Harlan County in the season opener.
Madison Central (6-8) @ CCHS January 18th 2:30PM – An afternoon game against the Lady Indians could prove to be tougher than what record shows. Madison Central tends to field a solid team each year, and 2020 is no different. With no true signature win, the Lady Indians will attempt to potentially ruin a Saturday for Clay County.
Madison Central’s leading scorer JeKauri McKeithen averages 12.7 per game and must be contained to disrupt their game plan. Taleya Todd (10.7ppg) is the only other double-digit scorer for the Lady Indians and will be looked upon to assist McKeithen against a stingy Lady Tiger defense.
Southwestern (Pulaski) (13-2) @ CCHS January 20th 7:30PM – The overwhelming favorite to repeat in a 12th region stocked with talent, the state runner-up Lady Warriors are likely to be one of, if not the best team Clay County faces all season long. They return four starters from a team that nearly went the distance last season only to be defeated by Ryle 63-48.
Regi Cundiff is undoubtedly the top talent in the 12th, and one of the best in the state of Kentucky. Averaging 14.2ppg, Cundiff is joined by a stellar supporting cast as well. Kennedy Harris (12.6ppg), Alexa Smiddy (10.9ppg), and Jenna Wood (6.5ppg) round out a lineup that will almost certainly return to Rupp Arena barring a major upset. Expect the Lady Warriors to show Clay County their toughest test to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.