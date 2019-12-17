(HAZARD, Ky.) – The Lady Tigers (4-2) picked up a key road win Monday evening, as they traveled to John C. Combs Arena in Perry County to defeat the Lady Commodores 43-33. Another strong performance made for a pleased Coach James “Ivy” Burchell. “I felt that we played great, especially defensively,” said Burchell.
Kaylee Mathis stepped up with strong senior leadership, tossing in 21 points on a night when the three-point basket was scarce. Clay would finish with only two three pointers on the evening, something they typically rely on. The Lady Tigers did shoot well from the charity stripe, as they nailed 10-14 free throws.
Clay would jump out to a 13-5 lead and never look back. A strong first half from Mathis would allow the Lady Tigers to get ahead before Perry could make a late first half push, as they would outscore Clay 12-7 in the 2nd quarter. Defensive adjustments at the half worked well, as Clay put the clamps on in the 2nd half, outscoring Perry 22-16.
Taylor Asher would be the only other Lady Tiger besides Mathis to finish in double digit scoring, as she tossed in 11 points on the evening. Hailey Napier would add five, Allie Rose Phillips three, and Lexi Lewis two.
Coach Burchell was satisfied with the win but saw room for improvement still yet. “WE have to get tougher and be able to take on trap (defense),” he said. “We turned it over when they got up on us pretty hard. If we can just slow down and make the right pass, we won’t have to dribble as much. The game was very physical, and we didn’t handle it well at times. To our kids’ credit, they held on and made some free throws in a tough road environment. All in all, it was a good road win out of the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.