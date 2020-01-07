After three games in three days, the Lady Tigers returned home with a 6-4 record, while having competed against some of the best talent in the state of Tennessee. Clay County wrapped up the Hall’s Sgt. York Southeastern Christmas Invite having defeated Stratford TN, while losing in two close games with Clay County TN, and Red Boiling Springs TN.
Clay County (TN) – The Lady Tigers fell to a very talented Clay County TN team 60-58 with a shot to win at the buzzer. Balanced production came from all around, as six Lady Tigers finished with five or more points. Kaylee Mathis would lead the way with 21 points in the loss. Jaylen Combs had a breakout game, scoring 12 points off of four deep three pointers.
Coach James “Ivy” Burchell knows his team is getting better and aims to build off this performance. “I think we are steadily improving; we just have to get more kids playing with confidence,” he said. “We had a poor 2nd quarter due to turnovers and the fact that they shot it so well. We settled down and played really hard, taking the lead with under a minute to play only to have them nail a dagger three pointer off the glass from out front. We just have to be more consistent.”
Taylor Asher continued stellar play, pouring in nine points on eight shots. Hailey Napier would add six points, while Lexi Lewis and Courtney Jones would contribute with five apiece to round things out.
Stratford (TN) – The Lady Tigers convincingly defeated Stratford 58-33 on day two of the Hall’s Sgt. York Christmas Invitational. “We played pretty good, even despite Taylor having knee trouble,” said Burchell. “She didn’t play the 2ndhalf against Stratford. It’s tough for her to do back-to-back games. Kaylee Mathis stepped up without her counterpart, scoring 22 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Lexi Lewis had a huge game with 12 points and four rebounds as well.
Clay County would shoot 54% from the field, once again getting production from the bench as well. Madison Curry stepped in nicely adding seven points in her young career. Jaylen Combs added six points on two threes, showing she still was on from behind the arc. Allie Rose Phillips and Chandler Rice each added a three pointer, while Taylor Asher added two before leaving with knee pain.
Red Boiling Springs (TN) – The final day of the Hall’s Sgt. York Christmas Invitational didn’t end well for the Lady Tigers, as they fell 50-42 to Red Boiling Springs TN. Kaylee Mathis and Lexi Lewis once again led the Lady Tigers in the scoring column, as Mathis dropped 23, while Lewis added 11 and four rebounds.
Coach Burchell says his team simply couldn’t muster up enough offense to keep up with the speed of Red Boiling Springs. “They played five out and spread the court very well. They were quick and applied tons of pressure. We only had nine turnovers, which wasn’t that bad considering their constant pressure. We just couldn’t mount enough offense to match them.”
Jaylen Combs added six points on two threes, keeping her hot shooting streak alive. Courtney Jones led the team with seven rebounds, while Hailey Napier added two points in the defeat as well.
