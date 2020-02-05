(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – In what began as a thriller, the Tigers finally flexed their muscle and sent Barbourville home as they defeated the visiting Tigers 82-59. Clay seemed to struggle early on with the hot shooting of Barbourville, as they fired it 16-25 in the first half. The good news: The Tigers adjusted at halftime and came out with a W, as all good teams tend to do.
It was a scary first quarter, as Barbourville and Clay would exchange the lead multiple times. Barbourville’s Shawn Vaughn would eat the Tigers up for over 15 points in the first half. The Tigers would fall behind Barbourville 19-18 at the end of the first period.
The Tigers began the 2nd quarter with a turnover that transitioned into Barbourville points, only to have Tate Farmer (12pts) respond with buckets of his own. Farmer has been coming into his own as of late, performing very well when coming off the bench for the Tigers, giving a huge boost with his size down low.
Jacob Curry (23pts) would once again lead the Tigers in scoring, nailing two threes in the first quarter, one in the second, and one in the third. His hot hand shooting kept the Tigers in the game, as Barbourville simply wouldn’t go away. Vaughn (20pts) and Matthew Gray (12pts) were a proverbial thorn in Clay County’s side all night. Clay would lead 36-34 at the half.
The Tiger offense would get hot in the 2nd half, as they put a halt to all Barbourville momentum, while silencing a raucous visiting crowd. Clay would explode for 22 points in the third and 24 in the fourth to put the finishing touches on an ugly victory. Evan Langdon would have yet another double-double in the win, going off for 19 points and 10 rebounds. Langdon has proven time and time again why he is highly regarded as the best big man in the 13th region.
The Tigers were once again without Connor Robinson, a key contributor to the Tiger offensive machine. Raven Abner stepped up big once again in his absence, scoring 10 points in his third game back. Abner, who missed time with an ankle injury, seems to be coming into his own as well. Connor Farmer added 14 points, continuing his stellar play as well. Colby Sams would add two points, as would Landon Hensley in the win.
Jacob Curry – 23; Evan Langdon – 19; Connor Farmer – 14; Tate Farmer – 12; Raven Abner – 10; Colby Sams – 2; Landon Hensley – 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.