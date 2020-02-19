(MANCHESTER, Ky.)—Things didn’t start out good for the Tiger Monday night as Perry Central jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead. But the Tigers came roaring back in the last home game for seniors Jacob Curry, Evan Langdon and Jakob Begley and cruised to an 83-61 win.
Clay started the third quarter leading 33-30 and Perry scored a quick bucket to cut the lead to one.
The Tigers then went on a 17-6 run to blow the game wide open behind six points from Langdon and two big three-pointers from Curry to lead 50-36 with 1:42 remaining in the quarter.
Raven Abner added a three-pointer and Tate Farmer hit a contested shot in the lane to give their team a 55-42 lead entering the fourth.
In the blink of an eye Clay scored five points on a bucket from Connor Farmer and another three-pointer by Abner to lead the Commodores 60-44.
Free throws were the story of the game in the fourth quarter as the Tigers hit 15 on 16 attempts. Curry hit nine in the quarter to finish with 26 points.
Head coach Glenn Gray said he liked the way his team fought back after trailing in the first quarter.
“We can’t continue to put ourselves in this position early in games,” he said in reference to the first quarter deficit. “But, I do like the way my team didn’t give up and fought back. This is a very good Perry Central team we beat tonight, one of the best teams in the 14th region.”
The coach said he was glad to see his three seniors go out on a winning note in their last home game.
“I can’t say enough about those three (Curry, Langdon, Begley),” he said. “I’ve coached them since they were in the second grade at Hacker Elementary. I’ve watched them grow up and I’m glad I got to be a part of their lives. These three are exceptional young men and I think we will see big things from them in the future.”
Langdon was unstoppable as Perry Central had no answer for him inside. He scored 21 points and had several blocked shots.
Clay, still without the services of junior Connor Robinson, had four players in double figures as Raven Abner hit for 13 points, Connor Farmer 11, Tate Farmer six, Landon Hensley two, Jakob Begley two and Jeremy Hibbard two.
