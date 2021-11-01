(MANCHESTER, Ky.) — Make no mistake about it, everything about Kentucky coach John Calipari’s revamped recruiting philosophy and demeanor indicates that he’s a man on a mission this season. Calipari and the Wildcats officially kicked off what many fans perceive as a potential “Revenge Tour” during their 95-72 exhibition win against Kentucky Wesleyan on Friday night at Rupp. Despite playing without the services of sharpshooting Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick and Jacob Toppin, the ‘Cats showcased a ton of potential which left the UK fan base salivating.
Never one to rest on his laurels or mince words, Calipari relies primarily on instincts and innovation. Throughout his tenure at Kentucky, Cal has generally remained one step ahead of the competition in terms of his recruiting prowess. If imitation truly represents the most sincere form of flattery, Cal more than grabbed the attention of his coaching peers. Based on his unprecedented success in the one-and-done era, every blue blood program in the country tried to copy his recipe. Let’s give credit where credit is due. No one did it quite like Cal.
Kentucky’s current stable highlights Calipari’s newest recruiting and roster building brainchild. Post one-and-done, Cal’s pioneering vision blends a handful of quality transfers with incoming 5-star talent. Moving forward, Calipari seems intent on making positionless basketball a staple at UK. By incorporating top tier transfers, he’s positioned himself at the forefront once again. It’s clear to anyone who knows anything about collegiate basketball—experienced players generally win a lot of basketball games.
Can this formula not only keep the ‘Cats relevant, but allow them to compete with fellow blue blood programs? That’s yet to be determined. Calipari’s track record and on-court winning percentage, however, speaks for itself. UK has one pre-season tune-up remaining before its colossal matchup against Duke in Madison Square Garden. Calipari appears poised to rebound from last year’s disappointing 9-16 finish. Fans would definitely savor a sweet “Revenge Tour” victory versus Coach K and the hated Blue Devils.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.