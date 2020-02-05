(QUEENSDALE, Ky.) – A 79-58 victory over Red Bird is just what the doctor ordered last Saturday night, as the Lady Tigers cruised to victory on the road. Kaylee Mathis would score 29 points, surpassing the all-time leading scoring record in CCHS history, previously held by Richie Farmer. Mathis’ 29-point effort would also lead the team against Red Bird.
The Lady Tigers had contribution from all around, as nearly the entire roster made the stat sheet in some capacity. Taylor Asher (17pts) would have a stellar game, drilling a three early on to set the tone for Clay County. The Lady Tigers would lead 14-6 after the first period.
Clay County would blow things wide open as the 2nd period ensued, going off for 28 points in one quarter to Red Bird’s 13. Alyssa Gibson (23pts) and Lexie Bowling (17pts) gave the Lady Tigers trouble, but the Lady Cardinals just couldn’t stop the offensive onslaught by Clay County. Mathis would have a huge second quarter, hitting three deep three pointers, while sinking two free throws as well.
Freshman Jaylen Combs would help set the tone coming out of the half, as she drilled two three pointers to collect six of her ten points. Hailey Napier’s strong defensive play combined with Alexis Lewis down low proved to be too much in the paint for Red Bird to handle. Clay would finish with 12 three-point baskets overall, proving once again that when Clay is hitting, they’re a very difficult team to stop.
Clay would go on to finish off Red Bird in the fourth with timely baskets and strong defense, while also working on getting everyone involved. When eight Lady Tigers score, the offense is typically rolling. Once this group has these performances on a consistent basis, watch out.
Kaylee Mathis – 29; Taylor Asher – 17; Jaylen Combs – 10; Alexis Lewis – 7; Chandler Rice – 6; Madison Curry – 4; Hailey Napier – 3; Allie Rose Phillips – 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.