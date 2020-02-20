On February the 8th, the Clay County Middle School Cheerleading team competed in the 2020 National High School Cheerleading Championship, or the NHSCC for short. Going in to the competition as the reigning National Champions and as the 2020 KAPOS State Champions, the team wore a large target on their back—as everyone knew that Clay was the team to beat. CCMS performed a near-perfect routine in semi-finals, landing them in first place by 2.4 points. Half of the teams in semi-finals advanced to the final round and the pressure was on to deliver a perfect routine in finals. Over nine months of hard work and training would be poured into this routine, one shot, 2 minutes and 30 seconds, no do-over’s, restarts, or second chances.
In their final performance, the Clay County Cheer team came out with blazing passion and laid their hearts on the floor, nailing their first stunt sections, which most college teams would struggle executing. They improved their cheer portion from the semi-finals round and led the crowd with much enthusiasm. Then came the dance, the easiest section of the routine, which is followed by the pyramid. The girls had performed seamlessly and were on track to bring home another national title—that is, until the unthinkable happened: a pom-pom was in the way of an athlete, who tripped over it. This off-set the beginning of the pyramid, and led to one side completely missing the opening skill. This resulted in a decrease of pyramid execution and difficulty scores, as well as a three-point deduction off of the team’s final score. This was a tough break—a complete accident that you couldn’t have prepared the team for no matter how many reps that you had put in at practice.
Although the team earned the highest raw score of the competition, these deductions mentioned above landed the team in 3rd place, securing the bronze medallion. This is an incredible feat—third in the entire NATION; however, these kids came with one goal in mind and that was to secure the gold. In cheerleading, your 9-month season culminates into one 2- & 1/2-minute performance. There is so much riding on that one performance and because of that, it is easy to discount the success of the team based on their results of one single performance; However, there is much more to be gleaned from the season.
The 2019-2020 CCMS cheer team successfully recaptured the KAPOS State Championship in 2020 after their first state title win in 2018 followed by a loss in 2019. They also won their 13th Region KAPOS Competition, UCA National Qualifier Competition and were awarded overall grand champions at The Crown Competition in Lexington, Ky. The team had a perfectly undefeated season leading up to the NHSCC, something that should definitely be celebrated and should make our community proud. The CCMS Cheer team is one of the most hard-working, if not THE most hard-working team in the county. Ending the season as the State Champions, 2nd Place in the World School Cheerleading Championship and 3rd place in the National High School Cheerleading Championship is nothing short of an amazing feat.
On behalf of the CCMS Cheer Team and Coaching staff, we would like to thank our community for all of their support in all that we do and we hope to shine a positive light on our town in our continued pursuit of greatness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.