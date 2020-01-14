(LONDON, Ky.) – As the final horn sounded, the Lady Tigers walked off the court scratching their head, as an extremely talented, defending region champion North Laurel Jaguar team had just trounced them 63-33. Kaylee Mathis and Alexis Lewis each scored in double digits for Clay, as Mathis finished with 16, Lewis 12.
A slow start in the first quarter had many thinking it would be a tight game throughout. Lewis would score all of the Clay points in the first quarter, as the Lady Tigers would fall behind 10-6. The 2nd quarter told a much different tale, as the stingy Jaguar defense would begin to double-team everywhere the ball went, causing the Lady Tigers to commit 8 straight turnovers. They would hold Clay County scoreless, in-route to a 23-6 halftime lead.
Mathis, who hadn’t scored in the first half would find her groove in the 3rd period. She would score 12 of her 16 along with two threes. Despite the all-time leading scorer giving her best effort, Clay County couldn’t tame the potent Jaguar offense on the other end of the floor. North would begin to pull away rapidly, leading 38-23 at the end of the third.
The 4th quarter told much of the same tale, as the experienced lineup of North Laurel along with superbly talented 8thgrader Halle Collins would put the final touches on a dominant performance. North would finish with three scorers in double digits, led by Isabel Gray’s 20. That’s what is so difficult about defending the Jaguars, you just never know who is going to explode. These two will meet for their rematch in Clay County on January 28th.
Kaylee Mathis – 16; Alexis Lewis – 12; Taylor Asher – 3; Courtney Jones – 2.
