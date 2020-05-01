It was another wild and wacky season of 13th region basketball this past year, with Knox Central once again repeating as champions. With the cancellation of all sports basically worldwide due to COVID-19, predictions of what’s to come are all we have at the moment. It seemed to be a three-team race for the entirety of the regular season between Clay County, North Laurel, and South Laurel. All three teams exited in the semi-final round of the regional tournament, setting the stage for next year.
This coming year could be just as competitive as the previous one, as talent is once again abundant across the region. Graduation impacts nearly every team hard, but the rising stars will truly shine bright next season, as names such as Reed Sheppard, Connor Robinson, Noah Trent, Connor Farmer, and Jordan Akal all return. Below are my rankings for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.
- North Laurel (22-10) – Despite losing two starters to graduation, the Jaguars once again will be in the hunt, and should be for the foreseeable future. Led by two of the state’s top sophomore’s in Reed Sheppard (20.6ppg) and Ryan Davidson (14.7ppg), the Jaguars are positioned to compete for the regional title for years to come. Caden Harris, a strong power forward returns for North Laurel, as does senior Nate Bruner (3.2ppg). Junior guard Clay Sizemore, a sharpshooter, should contend to round out the starting lineup.
- Clay County (23-10) – The return to Rupp Arena has not been fulfilled as of yet, but the Tigers will be on the prowl once again as they return Connor Robinson (18.ppg), Connor Farmer (12.3ppg) and Raven Abner (8.7ppg). Losing Jacob Curry, Evan Langdon, and Jakob Begley to graduation is a major blow, but the mentality in Clay County is the next man up. Look for Tate Farmer (3.2ppg) to fill in the paint, while seniors Landon Hensley, Nathan Collins, and Coby Sams will be in the mix.
- Harlan County (24-11) – The Black Bears found themselves on the disappointing end of the region title game last season, but no one expected them to be there. They now shouldn’t be viewed as a surprise, but a true contender. Trent Noah (11.8ppg), a 6’4 freshman guard will be the player to watch, as he led Harlan County throughout the region tournament last season. Losing Taylor Spurlock and Jacob Wilson will be painful, but junior guard Jackson Huff (7.8ppg) will help ease the blow with his sharpshooting. Expect Hunter Helton, James Gray, and Jonah Swanner to compete for starting positions.
- Knox Central (25-8) – Overlooked for the last few years, Knox Central has finally gotten over the hump and are a bonified back-to-back region champion. Four of the top eight will ride off into the sunset of graduation this year, but talent always returns for the Panthers. Possibly the most athletic player in the 13th region is senior guard Jevonte Turner (22.2ppg). He plays above the rim and will be joined by juniors Abe Brock (2.9ppg) and forward Isaac Mills (11.5ppg).
- Harlan (13-17) – After winning an All “A” regional title, the Green Dragons surprised many. Explosive junior guard Jordan Akal (25.8ppg) is the spark plug to the Harlan engine, and they go as he goes. Forward Jaedyn Gist (11.5ppg) and guard Kaleb McLendon (9.7ppg) both had a wonderful 2020 campaign and will look to bolster a lineup with a vacancy left by Jon Eldridge.
- South Laurel (28-5) – Make no mistake, the Cardinals lose a major player in all-state guard Matt Cromer. However, South Laurel always seems to find a way to be right back in the thick of things when March rolls around. Senior guard Micah Anders (8.8ppg) will be asked to expand his role, as someone has to fill the scoring gap left by Cromer. Caden Jones (3.3ppg), and sophomore Parker Payne (4.0ppg) will also play a more crucial role this season, as their presence will be relied upon.
- Bell County (12-17 – Now in his second season, Brad Sizemore can keep building on a solid foundation he’s established in his short time on Log Mountain. Multi-sport star London Stephney graduates and will continue his career on the gridiron, but Bell County still returns plenty of talent. Cameron Burnett (18.3ppg), a lengthy junior who can burn you from anywhere on the court returns for the Bobcats. The Bell County backcourt will consist of Andrew Caldwell (7.0ppg) and juniors Dawson Woolum (10.3ppg) and Dalton Stepp (4.7ppg). Brandon Baker and Carter McCune will strive to round out the Bobcat lineup, as will freshman Daniel Thomas.
- Corbin (16-14) – Very seldom will you ever see Corbin have a down season like last year. Expect the ‘Hounds to claw their way back towards the top as coach Tony Pietrowski always finds a way to develop his team year in year out. Losing three key players to graduation, the Redhounds will look to Josh Hibbits (11.7ppg), 6’9 center Gavin Allen (8.0ppg) and freshman star Carter Stewart (4.8ppg) to lead the way. Micah Engle, Grant Dickerson, Parker Norvell, and T.J. Terrell will be on the loose competing for starting positions.
- Whitley County – (12-18) – A tough season with no upperclassmen could be a key ingredient to the development of a scrappy Colonels squad. In an always tough 50th district, Whitley County juniors Garrett McNealy (9.9ppg), Jackson Estes (8.9ppg) and Grayson Estes (8.8ppg) will look to lead the Colonels. Forward Trevor Downs (9.7ppg) and Seth Mills (4.6ppg) both return for Whitley County. Jamie Fuson and Brayden Mahan will both see minutes this season as well.
- Barbourville (13-16) – After a surprising start to the 2019 season, the Tigers slumped towards the end, thus still made the regional tournament once again. Three starters and three reserves will sail off into graduation, but the rebuilding process can begin smoothly as senior guards Matthew Gray (15.9ppg) and Jordan Collins (7.9ppg) both returns. Senior’s Michael Smith (3.0ppg), Dylan Moore (2.2ppg) and junior guard Matthew Warren (2.5ppg) will all be in the mix as well.
