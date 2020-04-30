As predicted by the Enterprise, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals triumphed over North Laurel to to win the 2020 13thregion title. Their dream season was cut short after a first-round victory over top ranked Sacred Heart in the opening round of the State Tournament, after KHSAA postponed the event due to COVID-19. In a world with no sports, we can always predict the future!
The Laurel County schools should once again be ranked at the top of the region entering the 2020-2021 season, as they each return loads of talent. Bell County, Whitley County, and Clay County should round out the top five as they each return talent and experience as well. Teams around the region all suffered significant losses to graduation, meaning it’s as wide open as always.
- North Laurel (25-5) – While finishing runner-up last season, the Lady Jaguars are built for sustained success with talent across the board. Gracie Jervis and Isabel Gray depart due to graduation, but the superb trio of Emily Sizemore (10.3ppg), Hailee Valentine (15.7ppg) and freshman standout Halle Collins (14.4ppg) will be back to lead the Lady Jags. Expect 8th graders Saige McClure and Bella Sizemore to see minutes, as they are the next incoming group of stars.
- South Laurel (27-6) – The defending champions lose two D1 players in WKU/EKU signees Ally Collett and Amerah Steele, along with sharpshooter Sydnie Hall. Replacing that level of talent isn’t impossible, but it’s a challenge the Cardinals will most likely embrace. Coach Chris Souder has weathered this storm before, and he returns senior leadership in Brianna Howard (7.9ppg). Junior center Rachel Presley (12.0ppg), is a mismatch for most. Sophomore Clara Collins (7.2ppg) will provide experience at the point guard position, while sisters Emily and Lindsay Cox should round things out.
- Bell County (25-5) – The Lady Bobcats had a fantastic season last year, claiming the 52nd district title after a four-year hiatus. Star guard Abby Harris is gone due to graduation however you can expect big things from Ashtyn Meyers (9.5ppg), senior Abigail Cornett (6.8ppg), and sophomore center Talyah McQueen (13.7ppg). With Harlan County in rebuild mode, the time is now for Bell County.
- Clay County (18-14) – Losing the all-time leading scorer in Kaylee Mathis won’t be easy, as it’s asinine to expect that production to be replaced. The Lady Tigers should be fine though, as Taylor Asher (10.7ppg) returns with what should be a well-rested knee. Senior center Alexis Lewis (8.9ppg) had a breakout campaign in 2019/2020, as did Courtney Jones, Jaylen Combs, and Allie Rose Phillips. The Lady Tigers will be in the thick of things.
- Whitley County (15-18) – A rocky season last year may have prepared the Lady Colonels for success. Returning four starters, Whitley County is out to surprise folks this season. Kallie Housley (10.6ppg), Reis Anderson (8.1ppg), Mikayla Wilder (5.9ppg) and Darcie Anderson (4.5ppg) all come back for the Lady Colonels. Expect big things from this group.
- Pineville (17-11) – Four starters return for the Lady Mountain Lions, all seniors. The Lady Lions are nabbed as the early favorites to in the 13th region All “A” Classic and should be in the mix for a second straight 51st district title. Whitney Caldwell (17.2ppg) is one of the region’s premier scorers. Raigan King (14.9ppg) gives Pineville a dynamic duo, while Summer Partin and Virgina Hall both return for their senior year.
- Knox Central (11-17) – After struggling last season, this could be the year the Lady Panthers turn things around. Led by a veteran squad, Knox Central could break the .500 mark. Senior guard Presley Partin (18.2ppg) leads a group of talented juniors in Caylan Mills (13.2ppg), Zoey Liford (11.8ppg) and Katie Broughton. Freshman Timberley Frederick and Natalie Fisher will round out the lineup.
- Harlan County (16-12) – With coach Debbie Green out, a new face will lead the Lady Black Bears on the sidelines. Four straight trips to the region finals was followed by last year’s first round exit, a rarity for the Lady Bears. Kelly Beth Hoskins (8.5ppg) will lead Harlan County for the foreseeable future, as will Kassy Owens (6.2ppg) and Jacye Lewis (3.9ppg).
- Corbin (17-13) – After showing improvement for three straight years, the Lady Hounds may be up to something. Senior guard Shelby Stewart returns, as does her 17 points per game. Sophomore guard Bailey Stewart (7.5ppg) returns, as does Kami Garland and Kaila Stidham.
- Harlan (11-18) – Replacing Natalee King won’t be easy, but the Lady Dragons should continue to grow and develop as they only lose one starter in King. Freshman guard Ella Karst (12.4ppg) was a candidate for newcomer of the year and will continue to improve. Aymanni Wynn (5.2ppg), Angel Wynn (7.6ppg), and Alli Thompson (2.7ppg) should round out the starting lineup. Expect Emma Owens and Kaylee Leslie to compete for a starting job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.