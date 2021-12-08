Opening week was not kind to the Lady Tigers, beginning their season with an 0-2 record with hard-fought losses to Whitley and Owsley Counties. Clay County fell to the Lady Colonels 56-47, then suffered a 20-point loss 48-28 to Owsley County on the road.
Turnovers and lack of perimeter shot making was the nail in the coffin for Clay County in the Whitley County contest, says Coach James “Ivy” Burchell. “I thought we competed hard in the Whitley game, but we didn’t make shots from the outside and had way too many turnovers (23),” said Burchell. “Courtney Jones and Alexis Bowling each had a solid game, but we just couldn’t come up with enough offense to get the win.”
Bowling led the Lady Tigers in the loss to Whitley with 17 points, while Courtney Jones followed with 10, Sidney Jones with nine, Mackenzie Sizemore with eight, and Brooke Dezarn with three.
The second game of their three-game road trip ended with a loss in Owsley County, who happens to be one of the top teams in the 14th region. “We were very competitive for three quarters but just scored three points in the 4th quarter,” said Coach Burchell. “We missed several good shots including layups. It was a very disappointing afternoon. After two games we are averaging 37.5 points per game. You are not going to beat very many teams with that offensive output.”
The injury bug has already bit the Lady Tigers says Coach Burchell. “Jaylen Combs suffered a high ankle sprain before the 1st game and Courtney Jones played Saturday with a very sore knee,” he said. “We have to have both of them healthy if we are going to compete. We have the potential to have a solid team, but we have to get better offensive production from our shooters. After two games we are 5-30 from three-point range.”
Brooke Dezarn paced the Lady Tiger offense with 14 points. Mackenzie Sizemore added seven points, Courtney Jones added four, while Alexis Bowling added three.
