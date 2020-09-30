(HARLAN, Ky.) – The Clay County Tigers (2-1) left Harlan County alive, but only after the Black Bears handed them a 56-33 defeat to get the first Harlan win of the season. Clay would attack the Black Bears through the air, as freshman QB Tate Rice would have another solid game, completing 21-35 of his passes for 315yds, and five touchdowns. Senior Connor Farmer had a breakout performance, catching 10 passes for 141yds and three touchdowns.
The Tigers played relatively well in a hostile road environment says Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore. “Our kids done a great job of battling against a tough opponent in a hostile environment on Friday night,” said Sizemore. “We played well in spots, especially with as many young guys as we're playing right now. To be able to step up and beat a team of that caliber especially at their place, we have to be able to sustain a nearly flawless effort over the course of the game and that's hopefully what our kids are learning.”
Clay lost quite a bit of production to graduation, but the young guys are really stepping up offensively. Defensively, the Tigers just need to be more consistent says Sizemore. “We made a lot of plays on the offensive side of the ball and really had a productive night, but we weren't able to get stops on defense consistently,” he said. “We would get Harlan County into long yardage situations several times but let them off the hook. Situational football is part of the learning experience with our group of guys out there right now and I feel they will get better every time they step on the field.”
Resilience is something the Tiger Football program has lacked in the last decade, but it’s also something Clay County showed plenty of Friday night in Harlan. “Our kids fought the entire game and to me that's something you have to have in order to reach your potential as a program and to keep growing our football program,” said Coach Sizemore. “For us, defeating teams like Harlan County has to be the next step that we are trying to make in our program. In order to eventually get to where we want to be, we are going to have to go through them. They are a quality opponent and for a lot of our kids that was the first time they had went toe to toe with a team that had that level of strength and physicality.”
The recent offensive efforts have been incredible considering the Tigers have been a run-first offense over the last few years as well, even leading the state for certain periods of time. “When you play a quality opponent on the road and everything isn't going your way, that's where you grow and find your guys that are going to rise to the occasion,” said Sizemore. “Our guys done a solid job on offense, that was the most points we had ever scored on a Harlan County, but we have to play more physical on the defensive side especially on the defensive line against a team like that. A lot of times youth will show up more on defense and it did on Friday, our kids just have to be focused on getting better and improving every time they step on a football field and I think they will get to where they need to be this year and on down the road.”
Rice and Farmer were dynamic on Friday night however they weren’t the only ones who played well. Raven Abner (2rec, 68yds, 1TD) and Brady Wolfe (2rec, 63yds, 1TD) each got in on the touchdown party. Zach Saylor would add four catches for 35 yards, while Adam Collins grabbed three catches for eight yards.
Coach Sizemore feels that despite the loss, his team is learning from their previous mistakes, and will continue to improve. “We continue to have a balanced threat on offense in terms of who you have to stop on our team,” said Sizemore. “We knew going in they would try to take away a lot of our quick throws to Adam (Collins) and that we would have to be able to push the ball down the field in situations and our kids were able to do that. Connor Farmer had a huge game, and he just continues to get better every time we step on the field. He just attacks the ball in the air and always seems to come up with every 50/50 ball that's thrown his way. He's a tough kid and it shows up in how he plays out there, he has brought a lot to the table for us this year especially with so many younger guys playing around him. We have such a solid group of receivers out there for us right now in Connor, Adam, Brady, Zach, and Raven that it is hard to take them all away, we just have to keep playing team ball and attacking defenses where they are weak and our kids are going to have a great year down the stretch.”
Tate Rice also earned plenty of respect this week, as he continues to gash defenses thru the air. Coach Sizemore is more than pleased with the effort of his freshman QB, and the youthful offensive line that protect him. “Tate has continued to play well in our offense, he has been able to do everything we have asked of him so far and I am really proud of the way he carries himself out there on Friday nights,” said Sizemore. “We need him to stay poised and continue what he's doing in distributing the football to our guys to give us the best chance of success week in and week out. Our young offensive line has done an excellent job protecting him this far. They have allowed him to throw from a clean environment nearly every time he's dropped back and I think they are going to continue to grow and be an excellent group down the road. We are not able to line up and absolutely drive a lot of big, older teams off the ball right now in the run game but our kids do an excellent job of blocking the right people and picking up the right guys in protection and the size and strength will come as they get older and I think we are going to be very good up front over the next couple of year.”
