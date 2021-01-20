MANCHESTER, Ky – The Tigers didn’t fail to impress on opening night as they throttled a solid Leslie County Eagles team 81-69, led by a historic 46-point performance by senior guard Connor Robinson. Clay County kept the nets scorching hot, shooting a blistering 52% from the field and 41% from behind the three-point arc. Robinson drilled five of the Tigers ten three-point shots.
Coach Glenn Gray was pleased with his squad’s performance on opening night, as the COVID delay didn’t seem to bug the Tigers. “I felt we came out with fantastic energy,” said Coach Gray. “The boys were fired up to finally be on the court, and it translated on both ends. We had a few sluggish moments in the 2nd and 3rd quarter(s), but overall a fine performance by a great group of kids.”
Clay County began the contest by striking quickly on an 8-0 run, followed by Robinson simply taking over the game. He would score 18 in the opening period and didn’t look back. Raven Abner and Tate Farmer would each contribute with deep threes of their own in the first, giving Clay five of their 10 three’s in the first quarter alone. Clay led 30-14.
The Eagles ramped up their defensive efforts in the 2nd quarter, holding Clay to 14 points for the period. Clay held their largest lead of the contest charging ahead by 21 but would head into the half with a 44-25 lead.
Leslie County never gave up, as they would battle back after the half to hold Clay scoreless until the 3:42 mark in the 3rdwhen Robinson nailed another deep three. The Eagles would cut a gash into the Tigers lead, surging back to bring Leslie within 10, 57-47. The Tigers responded well, by having another offensive outburst late in the game.
A 24-point 4th quarter sealed the deal, as Clay would cruise to victory on opening night on the heels of their explosive shooting performance. Connor Farmer, who twisted his knee early in the game would come in to finish strong with a nine-point 4th quarter to ice the contest for Clay County. Farmer would finish with 13 points.
Tate Farmer stepped into his starting role nicely, adding eight points, four assists and a block. Raven Abner added eight points with two threes, a block and a steal. Cole Garrison, son of former Tiger Wes Garrison also played excellent in his first ever game as a Tiger. Garrison finished with two points, but played with high octane effort, injecting life into the Tigers.
Connor Robinson – 46 pts; Connor Farmer – 13pts; Tate Farmer – 8pts; Raven Abner – 8pts; Landon Hensley – 2pts; Cole Garrison – 2pts; Brady Wolfe – 2pts.
