(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Lady Tigers season is off and running, as they currently hold a 1-3 record. Last week, Clay County suffered their first loss to Owsley County. The Lady Tigers pounced back with a win over a tough Knox Central team, then took one on the chin as Corbin came into Manchester and won 8-1 over Clay. Middlesboro defeated Clay Monday night, 4-3.
Knox Central – Clay County wins 5-4 with a near cinematic finish, as senior Chloe Bowling smacked a single in the bottom of the 7th inning to bring across Madison Jones for the winning run over the visiting Lady Panthers. Freshman Abby Bowling secured the win for Clay, pitching all seven innings while striking out 13, allowing only two hits.
Knox Central jumped ahead to an early lead over Clay in the top of the 1st inning, after a sacrifice fly scored a Lady Panther for a 1-0 advantage. Finally, after two scoreless innings, Clay got on the board as Kylie Frost stole home on a wild pitch to tie things up at 1-1. Knox Central would respond with a 4th inning solo home run, 2-1 Lady Panthers.
Abby Bowling would lineout to a fielders’ choice, however Emma Tuttle would stride across home plate to score, 2-2. Errors once again began to nag at the Lady Tigers, as KC would score two more runs on errant play by the Lady Tigers in the top of the sixth inning. Knox led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Carley Shepard would knock a triple to left field, bringing home Kylie Roberts from first. With their back against the wall, Clay headed into the bottom of the seventh still down 4-3. Emma Tuttle smacked a two out single to score Kylie Frost once again, while Madison Jones stood on 2nd base. Chloe Bowling’s single brought her home for the victory.
Abby Bowling – 7.0IP, 2 hits allowed, 4 runs, 3 earned runs, 1 BB, 13 strikeouts. Madison Jones 1-4; Emma Tuttle 2-4, 1 RBI; Chloe Bowling 1-4, 1 RBI; Abby Bowling 2-3, 1 RBI; Carley Shepard 1-2, 1 RBI; Kylie Frost 1-2, 2 runs.
Corbin – The Lady Redhounds ran roughshod over the Lady Tigers, leaving Manchester with an emphatic 9-1 victory over the Lady Tigers. Clay County struggled to get anything going offensively, stifled by the strong pitching from the Lady ‘Hounds. Corbin jumped ahead to an early 2-0 lead and never looked back.
The Lady Tigers lone run came in the 6th inning on the heels of a Madison Jones double to right field, scoring Kylie Frost. Corbin would score two runs in the 1st, one in the 4th, and two each in the 5th, 6th, and 7th. They out-hit the Lady Tigers 15-4.
Madison Jones 1-3, 1 RBI; Emma Tuttle 1-3; Abby Bowling 1-3; Kylie Frost 1-2. Abby Bowling 7.0IP, 15 hits, 9 SO’s.
Middlesboro – In heartbreaking fashion, the Lady Tigers lost another, this one coming on the very last play. A walk off single in the bottom of the 7th sent Clay County home, as the Lady Yellow Jackets won 4-3. Abby Bowling pitched another solid game for, striking out 11 hitters in seven innings of work, while allowing nine hits, and four runs.
Emma Tuttle led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 3-4 with two huge RBI’s. Elizabeth Black, Madison Jones, Chloe Bowling, and Kylie Frost each collected a hit as well.
The Clay County offense didn’t get going until the 7th inning, remaining scoreless up until then. Middlesboro jumped ahead with a first inning 1-0 lead, then another in the 3rd. The Lady Jackets wouldn’t score again until their two runs in the bottom of the seventh, ending the Clay County rally.
Elizabeth Black 1-3; Madison Jones 1-3; Emma Tuttle 3-4, 2 RBI; Kylie Frost 1-3; Abby Bowling 6.1IP, 9 hits, 4 runs, 11 SO’s.
