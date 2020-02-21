(MANCHESTER, Ky.)—South Laurel hit for 15 three-pointers and put a running clock on the Lady Tigers in the third quarter as they won easily, 71-32.
It was one of the worst defeats the Lady Tigers have ever suffered on their home floor.
Things started out bright for Clay as Alexis Lewis hit two shots to give her team a quick 4-0 lead. The Lady Cardinals, the top-ranked team in the 13th region, went on a 26-2 run to close out the quarter. Miss Basketball candidate Ally Collett hit for two three-pointers and scored 11 points in the quarter.
South’s Sydnie Hall also hit two three’s to finish with eight in the quarter and Ameriah Steele hit one three to finish with seven.
The scoring barrage continued into the second quarter as the Lady Cardinals opened with two three-pointers to expand the lead to 32-6. Taylor Asher got the Lady Tigers back on the score board with two quick buckets. Asher finished with nine points on the night.
South’s hot shooting continued though as they hit five three-pointers in the period to take a 43-19 lead into the break.
The third period was more of the same as South scored 23 points in the quarter adding four more three-pointers.
Clay’s leading scorer, Kaylee Mathis, was held to one field goal and five points.
South was led in scoring by Collett with 18, Hall 17, Steele 12, Bree Howard nine, Clara Collins six, Kylie Clem five and Emily Mills three.
Clay was led by Alexis Lewis with 14, Madison Jones three and Haylie Napier one.
