(LONDON, Ky.) – The Tigers once again fall victim to a stellar South Laurel defensive performance. The Cardinals thrashed the Tigers 56-46 on Saturday night, proving time and time again that you can’t bet against a Jeff Davis defense. The last time Clay County defeated South Laurel dates back to January 16th of 2015, a game where Trey Farmer hit a game winning three at the buzzer to give the Tigers an 82-79 victory.
Not much can be said about games like this, as the Tigers were outperformed on a night when they needed to make a statement to the 13th region. Clay surrendered nine three-point baskets to the sharpshooting Cardinals, as Matthew Cromer (25pts), and Brett Norvell/Micah Anders (13pts each) lit up the Tigers. The 2-3 zone of the Tigers was effective in spurts, but it also left gaping holes for the Cardinals to spot up wide open threes.
South would lead early 15-11, as Norvell would get two of the nine threes in the first quarter for South. Jacob Curry (7pts) and Connor Robinson (16pts) would score nine of the Tigers 11 in the first. Evan Langdon would catch fire in the 2nd, as he poured in five of his 11. South would outscore Clay 14-9 to lead 29-20 at the half.
The Tigers simply couldn’t muster any offense in the 2nd half, as South continued to chip away at Clay County. Connor Farmer would step up in the 4th quarter, as he scored all seven of his points late in the game, showing a sign of life for a dormant Tiger offense. Clay County, as high powered of an offense as they have, must learn to use defense to create offense.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they meet South Laurel once again on Saturday, January 11th, in the Bobby Keith Classic at Clay County. The Tigers typically fare well in the BK Classic, so they just might exact their revenge. A win over South Laurel is overdue, and this game hopefully added some fuel to the Tigers fire.
