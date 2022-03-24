(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Clay County Tiger baseball team has it’s 2022 season off and running. After enduring a season opening 4-1 loss to Middlesboro on the road, Clay County bounced back in a big way with two weekend victories, both 10-0 in five innings, over Harlan and Letcher Counties.
Coach Smith is proud of how his team responded after the season opener. “Middlesboro was really a wake-up call for us,” said Smith. “We played really well in our two scrimmages and I think we were a little over-confident going into the Middlesboro game. We had a tough second inning defensively that cost us four runs, and it ended up being the deciding factor in the game. Saturday, we bounced back after a really good practice on Friday. Brandin (Crawford) and Hayden Crockett were great on the mound, and our bats woke up as well. Several guys stepped up and got big hits with runners on, and we broke both games open.”
Middlesboro – After holding an early first inning 1-0 lead, Clay County would commit eight errors and it ultimately led to their downfall. Middlesboro had a strong 2nd inning in which they scored all four of their runs, while the Tigers seemingly were blanked by the strong pitching effort of the Yellow Jacket, maybe combined with some first game jitters.
Brandin Crawford led the Tigers at the plate, going 2-3, while Zach Saylor collected the other hit for the Tigers. Ben Buttery took the loss in the season opener, allowing two hits while striking out four in two innings of work. He was relieved by Ryan Hastings, who tossed four innings and struck out two.
Brandin Crawford 2-3; Zach Saylor 1-2.
Harlan County – The Tigers dominated the Black Bears, winning 10-0 in five innings on cruise control. Brandin Crawford tossed a one-hit shutout, while striking out 13 Black Bear hitters. Senior Mayson Hacker led the Tigers at the plate in this contest, going 3-3 with two RBI’s. Crawford and Ethan Jackson also collected two hits each in the win, out of the Tigers 12 hits total.
Ethan Jackson 2-2, 1 RBI, 3 runs; Zach Saylor 1-4; Brandin Crawford 2-3, 2 RBI; Thomas Jackson 1-3, 2 RBI; Ben Buttery 1-3, 1 RBI; Ryan Hastings 1-3; Mayson Hacker 3-3, 2 RBI; Tate Rice 1-2, 1 RBI. Brandin Crawford 5.0IP, 1 hit, 13 SO’s.
Letcher County – It was the same old song and dance that Harlan County got, as Clay dominated Letcher 10-0 in five short innings. Hayden Crockett was strong on the mound, tossing a 1-hit shutout while striking out five Letcher Central batters. Clay County out-hit the Cougars 8-1, led by Ethan Jackson and Brandin Crawford. Crawford drilled a homerun to add to his five RBI’s, while Jackson scored three runs and drove home two more of his own. Ben Buttery also added a hit with two RBI’s for the Tigers.
Ethan Jackson 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI’s; Zach Saylor 2 runs; Brandin Crawford 2-2, 1 HR, 5 RBI; Hayden Crockett 1-3; Ben Buttery 1-3, 2 RBI; Ryan Hastings 1-2; Mayson Hacker 1 run; Tate Rice 1-3, 1 RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.