(SOMERSET, Ky.) – After two consecutive runner-up finishes in recent years, the Clay County Tigers are region champs! Clay would win the tournament Monday evening with a team score of 300, defeating 15 surrounding local schools for the title. Justin Begley (71) shot the low score for the event to claim the individual championship, the first to do so since in CCHS history since Chip McDaniel.
Begley led the Tigers with his 71, followed by C.J. Corum’s 72, Harley Davidson’s 75, Reece Nolan’s 82, and Brandin Crawford’s 82. The team played outstanding says coach Jason Smith. “We played fantastic today,” said Coach Smith. “These boys have worked tremendously hard not only all season, but all year. Today was another goal checked off. I’m so proud of these guys.”
Smith also had high praise for Justin Begley, as he would win the individual championship in a tense playoff. “Justin handled the nerves extremely well,” said Smith. “He was in a playoff for the championship last year as a sophomore, so I feel as if that experience helped push him thru this time around.”
Begley was thrilled to finally have won the individual championship, but being a true team player, he says the team win was more important. “The team win was huge in my opinion,” says Begley. “We have had such a good chance at winning region the past few years but never broke through. State is going to be so much more fun with my entire team, so I can’t wait to go to Bowling Green and post some good numbers.”
Check-marking off one of his goals was exciting though says Begley, in reference to the individual win. A region win has been one of my goals for a couple years now,” said Begley. “Last year I lost in that playoff, so I know going into it that if I played well, I’d have a good shot at it. Winning that three-hole playoff was one of the best feelings during my entire golf career so far.”
Coach Smith says the team will now set its sights on Bowling Green, as the whole team qualified for the event. “Wednesday, we will begin our preparations for the state tournament,” says Smith. “C.J. (Corum) and Harley (Davidson) were fortunate to experience it last year, so we will lean on them to help get us ready for Bowling Green.”
