As the sports world struggles to push onward, golf remains largely unbothered. The 2020 edition of the Clay County Tiger golf team is poised for success. Coach Jason Smith is ecstatic about his roster this season as the Tigers return tons of talent, with some new blood entering the fray.
“C.J. Corum is our only senior and we are expecting a big year from him,” said Smith. “Last year he made it to state and made the cut, but he was really disappointed with the way he played. So, this off season he has worked harder than ever to get his game where it needs to be to make a run at a region championship as well as a strong showing at state.”
Justin Begley returns this year after a huge sophomore season. “Last year he finished runner up in the region and made the cut at the state tournament,” said Smith. “Justin has had a solid summer with several top 3 finishes on the bluegrass golf tour, so we are expecting a big year for him with the Tigers. Justin has really put in the work and has the opportunity to be one of the best in the state.”
Rising star Harley Davidson will play as the number three golfer after a breakout freshman year. “Last year Harley was able to give us a score in the 70’s at almost every course we played,” said Smith. “This played a huge part in our team success last year. This season Harley will have to fight thru pressure that comes with success. Coming off a big year his expectations will be high, but he just has to go out and play the best he can and not put any added pressure on himself.”
The big three is followed by up and coming Reece Nolan. “Reece will step in as our 4th man this season,” said Smith. “Last year he was able to win the Junior Varsity conference, and has had a great summer with a runner up finish in the 16-18 KY JR Am. Reece has really improved his game over the last year and we are very hopeful he can step in and help us win golf tournaments this season. If Reece is able to adjust to the pressures of high school golf he can be a breakout player in the region this season.”
Well known on the baseball diamond, Brandin Crawford will round out the top five as a freshman. “Brandin is learning on the fly but is a tremendous athlete with so much potential on the golf course,” said Smith. “The biggest thing for Brandin early in the season is just getting the experience needed to fight through the nerves and figuring out how far he hits each club. Brandin is an extremely hard worker, so I expect him to keep getting better as the year goes on.”
Adding to the crop of young talented golfers are Jaxon Hooker and Bryce Smith. “Jaxon will be playing in a lot of events for us this year as an individual,” said Smith. “Jaxon works really hard and has the right mindset to be a solid golfer for us. This season he will use the tournaments and matches to gain experience for the upcoming years. He has played in several tournaments this summer and has played very well for stretches. All Jaxon has to do is become a little more consistent and confident in his abilities and I think he will be a solid golfer for us.”
Bryce Smith is another talented multi-sport athlete with tons of potential. “With this being Bryce’ first year on the team he will only play some junior varsity matches and the junior varsity conference,” said Smith. “It’s wonderful to have great athletes come out and show interest in golf. As Bryce gets more and more experience this year through practice and matches, I can see him being a really solid golfer for us in a couple of years.”
During the COVID layoffs I just text back and forth with the boys and encouraged them to go to the course and work on their game. We didn’t started anything official until mid July so I just told the boys to be safe and do anything on their own that they felt comfortable doing. 2020 has been a strange time for sports so all I could do was tell the kids to stay prepared just Incase we where fortunate enough to have a season.
