(Oneida, Ky.) – After defeating Oneida in the season opener, the Tigers (15-7) handed the Mountaineers another loss, besting them 81-56 on their home court. A rematch surrounded by hype was completely dampened by the hot shooting of the Tigers. Clay County would find themselves up by double-digits early on, as they shot 59% from the field, and 41% from three.
Leading 21-11 after the 1st period, the Tigers would rely heavily upon the scoring efforts of Jacob Curry (26pts) and Connor Robinson (24pts). Curry has been on a tear as of late, scoring over 25ppg in his last three outings. He would have two threes and 10 points by halftime. Robinson, who rolled an ankle, persevered and played through the pain. He would pour in 11 points in the 2nd period, helping extend an already lengthy Clay lead, 47-25.
Clay County once again had trouble stopping former Tiger-now-Mountaineer Jacob Hall, as Hall scalded the Tigers for 24 points. Hall and Wayne Estep, another former Tiger, were the lone two Mountaineers to score in double digits, as Estep added 11. Oneida would respond well out of the half, outscoring Clay 18-13 in the 3rd, but the deficit was simply too much to overcome.
Coach Glenn Gray and the Tigers would cruise in the 4th to a relatively easy victory over an extremely athletic Mountaineer team. Evan Langdon would periodically score down low on OBI, pouring in 12 points in the win. Lockdown defense from Jakob Begley, Connor Farmer, and Raven Abner was essential in the win. Abner, who is still getting his legs under him after missing games due to injury, posted seven points, two rebounds and three steals. A solid stat line as the Tigers seem to be clicking at the right time.
Jacob Curry – 26; Connor Robinson – 21; Evan Langdon – 12; Jakob Begley – 8; Raven Abner – 7; Connor Farmer – 5; Tate Farmer – 2.
