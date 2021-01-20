(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Add another chapter in the book of Clay vs Corbin classics, as this early season thriller saw the Tigers come out victorious 89-82 over a feisty group of Redhounds.
Clay County was led by a dynamic duo of Raven Abner and Connor Robinson, both scoring 29-points on the night.
“They really stepped up and made some big, big shots tonight,” said Coach Glenn Gray. “The whole team stepped up. This was a total team win. It feels great as a coach to see our guys fired up and having fun on the court.”
It was all Raven Abner in the first quarter, as the senior sharpshooter drilled four of his eight three pointers in the opening period. Abner helped Clay hold a steady 25-19 lead after the end of the first. Corbin would battle back ferociously in the 2nd.
Transfer guard Hayden Llewellyn lit the Tigers up for 35 points, as he finished 5-10 for three and 11-23 from the field. He brought Corbin back in the game with his sharpshooting, as the Hounds cut into the Clay lead to tie things at 42-42 before the half. The Tigers had a hard time dealing with the physical play of Corbin in the low post, as the Hounds scored 28 in the low post.
Corbin exploded after the break, scoring eight points in under 30 seconds forcing a Clay timeout to begin the 2nd half. The Tigers would regroup and go back and forth with the Redhounds until they finally regained the lead with 32 seconds left in the third quarter on a Connor Robinson bucket.
Connor Farmer and Cole Garrison provided Clay with stingy defense and double-digit scoring, as Farmer finished with 11 points, and Garrison with 10. The senior guards forced 14 Corbin turnovers, and Clay converted into 14 points. “Those two played their guts out,” said a pleased Coach Gray. “Their energy is contagious to the rest of the team. We go as they go.”
Clay would push ahead behind Garrison and Abner baskets to begin the 4th, forcing a Corbin timeout. Corbin never regained their footing, as Clay would hold the lead till the end. Tate Farmer would add six points, and Landon Hensley would add four in the victory as well.
This contest helped Clay get a feel for how tough the 13th region is this season, as Corbin is one of the better teams they’ll likely see all year long. A classic rivalry in which the Clay senior laden team prevailed is a good start to the season. If this group of Tigers can continue to scorch the nets and play as a team, the sky seems to be the limit.
Connor Robinson – 29pts; Raven Abner – 29pts; Connor Farmer – 11pts; Cole Garrison – 10pts; Tate Farmer – 6pts; Landon Hensley – 4pts.
