(HINDMAN, Ky.) – Disbelief ran throughout the bleachers of Knott County High School Saturday night, as the Hazard Bulldogs stunned Clay County with a 57-43 defeat to dethrone the defending champions. The Tigers were simply outmatched in every phase of the game, as Hazard physically and mentally had their way with top seeded Clay County.
The Tigers would jump ahead on a 5-0 lead however it was very short lived. Hazard would storm to a commanding 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they never looked back. Coach Glenn Gray didn’t mince words as to why his team struggled for the majority of the game. “We were simply outhustled,” said Gray. Hazard came up with every 50-50 ball, along with dominating the glass 35-14. We have to do a better job of making those hustle plays, plain and simple.”
After gaining that first quarter lead, the ‘Dawgs would slowly pull away from the Tigers. A strong 2nd quarter effort from Evan Langdon (12pts) would help keep the Tigers in the contest. Langdon poured in six of his 12 in the 2nd quarter. Leading scorer Connor Robinson (15pts) would do all he could to help the Tigers, as he also came away with three steals in a good defensive effort. Despite all that, Clay simply could not get over the hump against Hazard.
Hazard would press on in the 3rd quarter, physically pushing the Tigers around on plays that could have potentially been a foul call. The ‘Dawgs would lead 44-31 heading into the fourth. Clay would narrow the Hazard lead to 37-31, then force three consecutive steals. Lack of execution on the offensive end allowed Hazard to extend their lead, and ultimately ice the game.
Coach Gray knows that his team was capable of a repeat championship effort but failed to do what had made them successful in recent games. “We have anxiety when we play from behind,” said Gray. “We didn’t respond well early on to Hazard’s deliberate, disciplined play. When they took the lead, we got panicky. We have to do better of being patient if we’re behind and chip away at the opponents lead.”
Overall, the Tigers had their first poor offensive game of the season. It should be a rarity for an offense this potent, as they still boast 5-6 players that can score 20 points in any game. Clay would finish with only two in double digit scoring, Robinson (15) and Langdon (12). Jacob Curry would add seven, Raven Abner five, Connor Farmer two, Tate Farmer two.
