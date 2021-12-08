(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Tigers moved to 1-1 on the season after avenging a loss to Pineville by way of defeating 49thdistrict foe Oneida, 67-57. Bobby Keith Gymnasium was packed on both sides to see the highly anticipated matchup, with Clay County coming out on top.
Hayden Harris paced the Tigers offensively with 21 points and eight rebounds, while freshman point guard Ethan Jackson poured in a strong 14-point six assist effort. Landon Dezarn added ten points, while Brandin Crawford and Hayden Crockett each tossed in eight points in the victory.
The Tigers led 45-22 at the half, shooting a blistering 48% from the field over the first two quarters. Tiger coach Glenn Gray was proud of his team’s performance. “I am very proud of the effort our guys gave tonight,” said Gray. “They came out and played with a tenacity that as a coach, you love to see. We still are inconsistent in certain areas, but this will be fun group to coach and develop. Good win and hats off to a good ball club in OBI.”
Oneida didn’t relent after the dismal first half, as the Mountaineers attempted a comeback in the 2nd half, but never could gain any true momentum as the Tiger defense forced 18 Mountaineer turnovers. Clay kept the point differential near or around ten for basically the entirety of the contest.
Coach Gray was also very pleased with how well his team shared the ball around, and the energy his kids displayed. “These kids have plenty of time to grow and bond, but you can tell they enjoy playing with one another,” said Coach Gray. “It’s very enjoyable to coach a group who have fun playing with one another. It was good to see my guys high-fiving and celebrating. Hopefully, we have plenty more of those type of nights.”
