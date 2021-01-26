MCKEE, Ky. – A 75-59 victory was what the Tigers (2-2) brought home last Friday night, defeating Jackson County (1-5) on their home turf. Clay was led by high-scoring senior guard Connor Robinson, posting 35-point, seven rebound effort in the victory. Tate Farmer (15pts) had a breakout game, posting his career high as well as grabbing five rebounds.
Clay County would find themselves down 19-15 at the end of the first, as Jackson was going bucket for bucket with the Tigers and playing hard-nosed defense. Clay would finally get their feet underneath them before the half, leading 34-32 going into the break. To no surprise, Jackson was more than fired up to host the Tigers, looking for an upset on their home court.
Robinson’s scoring barrage carried into the 2nd half, as he and Tate Farmer continued to light the Generals up with strong shooting. Sharpshooter Raven Abner posted 11 points, going 3-9 from behind the three-point line. Connor Farmer continued making hard earned baskets, tossing in 10 points while grabbing three boards as well.
The Tigers pushed ahead in the 3rd quarter and didn’t look back. Finally holding a 10-point 53-43 lead, Clay had room for comfort to push ahead. Coach Glenn Gray and Co. would go on to close out the contest 75-59, relying on strong defense in the 2nd half to propel them to victory.
Connor Robinson – 35pts; Tate Farmer – 15pts; Raven Abner – 11pts; Connor Farmer – 10pts; Brady Wolfe – 2pts; Landon Hensley – 2pts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.