Clay County (4-1) is off and running to another successful start, with their only loss coming to #6 ranked North Laurel. This week, the road doesn’t get any easier as the Tigers are set to square off with two always competitive teams in Jackson County and Barbourville.
Jackson County (1-5) – The Generals have already suffered a 75-59 defeat at the hands of the Clay County Tigers in McKee. However, being the rivals they are, you simply cannot overlook Jackson County in this upcoming contest. Led by Clay Akemon’s 19.2ppg and Nicholas Terry’s 14.3ppg, the Generals are far from a slouch. Expect this to be a dogfight. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 29th, at Clay County High School.
Barbourville (4-3) – The Barbourville Tigers always seem to give the Clay County Tigers fits. Whether it be sloppy games, sharpshooting battles, or old school mountain basketball, Barbourville is a tough game. This game will be no different, as Matthew Gray (22.3ppg), Matthew Warren (18.4ppg), and Dylan Moore (16.0ppg) are a trio that can outscore you on any given night. Look for this contest to be a down to the wire matchup, as it’s never easy to win in Barbourville. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 2nd, at Barbourville High School.
