(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – After suffering a painful loss to South Laurel, Clay County bounced back in a big way with a dominant 79-45 win over 49th district rival Jackson County. This was the first time Clay had faced what is usually one of their fiercest rivals in a year, and the Tigers didn’t disappoint. Clay put on a show on both ends of the court, as they essentially dissected the Generals.
Clay got off to a hot start, as they went on an 11-point run to force a General timeout. From there on, it was never a contest. Connor Robinson took over briefly in the first quarter, then his teammates decided to join in on the fun. Everyone stuffed the stat sheet, as Jacob Curry would nail consecutive threes, followed by a Jakob Begley three and Evan Langdon buzzer beater to end the first. With a 25-9 lead, the Tigers didn’t look back.
Connor Farmer was simply electric for the Tigers on both ends, leading the team in scoring with 20 points, while also adding six assists and playing stellar defense. He and Begley were lockdown all night, as Jackson had no answer for their defensive efforts. Begley would finish with 11 points and three 3-pointers.
Clay County would come out on fire in the 2nd quarter as well, leading 41-18 with 4:08 to go. Farmer would close out the half with a pair of buckets, 46-28 Tigers lead. The story remained the same throughout, as Jackson simply couldn’t overcome the deficit the Tigers had put them in. Evan Langdon’s dominance in the second half was astounding, as he seemingly grabbed every rebound and scored under the goal often on his way to a 12-point, 12 rebound double-double effort.
The Tigers had the hot hand tonight, and when they play this way it’s maddening to guard them. Farmer led the team with his 20-point effort. Robinson added 14, Langdon 12, Begley 11, Jacob Curry 8, and Tate Farmer 4.
