(MCKEE, Ky.) – In cinematic fashion, the Tigers dethroned North Laurel 69-64 to bring home the 49th District Championship to Clay County. The win marked Tiger head coach Glenn Gray’s 100th win, along with putting the Tigers back in the 13th region tournament for the first time in two seasons.
Capturing the first 49th district title since 2017, coach Gray was all smiles while his players cut down the nets. “Probably should have won it 2018 and 2019,” he laughed. “Ah, you can’t win them all. It feels great, and it’s great for the kids and the program. I’m proud of how hard we fought. These guys went out and laid it all on the line and earned it.”
The Tigers would jump ahead to an early 7-0 lead over the Jaguars, until Connor Robinson left the game with an apparent ankle injury. Within two minutes, the Jaguars had jumped ahead 10-7 on three pointers by Isaiah Elmore, and buckets by Reed Sheppard/Cole Kelley. North Laurel would lead 15-9 at the end of the first but looked very discombobulated as time went on.
North Laurel would continue their onslaught, despite Robinson’s return. Up 22-11, things began to seem as if they had all the momentum. With 5:01 remaining in the 2nd quarter, a Jacob Curry (17pts) three would be the turning point in the game. The Tigers would take a timeout, then go on a 19-4 run. “Well, we all were griping like a bunch of guys at the moose club I guess,” said Coach Gray. “We called the boys in the huddle, told the team to have each other’s back and settle down. We showed a lot of maturity in that moment.”
The Tigers would buckle down and play for each other said Gray. “We really put our nose to the grindstone and showed what we’re capable of.” Clay County would erupt to close out the half with a 30-26 lead, carrying all the momentum into a wild second half.
Robinson would come out with a vengeance in the 2nd half, as he led the team with 22 points and 12 rebounds, a solid double-double performance. Evan Langdon would have a huge 2nd half, as he scored 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds as well. Langdon stepped huge defensively, adding three steals as well. Connor Farmer added 13 points and four assists, while Jakob Begley added three points, Raven Abner two.
The Tigers were in a dogfight for the remainder of the contest, as they would inch away only to have North Laurel claw back. Clay would hold a nine-point lead 53-44 heading into the fourth quarter, as Reed Sheppard had begun to take over for the Jags. Sheppard, finished with 33 points, seven assists, and three steals.
Sheppard, the son of former UK stars Stacey and Jeff, would bring NL within two points with 6:14 remaining. A three by Sheppard would give North Laurel their first lead since the 2nd quarter, 58-57. Robinson would respond immediately with a quick lay in to regain the lead and silence the wild North Laurel crowd. Curry would drain a three shortly after, followed by a Connor Farmer three. Clay now up 65-60, put the finishing touches on a stellar game that showcased some of the finest talent in the state. Curry and Farmer would sink free throws to ice the contest and bring home the hardware.
Connor Robinson – 22pts; Jacob Curry – 17pts; Connor Farmer – 13pts; Evan Langdon – 12pts; Jakob Begley – 3pts; Raven Abner – 2pts.
