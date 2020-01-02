As the Tigers wrap up the holiday season, they come home only to face competition just as tough as what they saw on the road. Clay will go head to head with powerhouse Scott County, along with 13th region rivals in South Laurel and Jackson County. To say that the Tigers need to be on their A game is an understatement, as these teams will push Clay County to the limit.
Scott County (6-5) – Exit legendary coach Billy Hicks, enter Tim Glenn. The Cardinals are undergoing a major transition phase as they now have a new head coach. Scott County is typically in the mix for a state championship, however that isn’t the case this year. While Scott County is 6-5 on the season, you can never overlook them. Terrin Hamilton (18.9ppg) leads the way for the Cardinals, as Clay must contain him if they want to go home with a W. This game is at Clay County High School, January 3rd, 7:30PM tip time.
South Laurel (9-3) – The current no. 1 team in the 13th region, Jeff Davis and the South Laurel Cardinals are no doubt primed to make another deep postseason run. Led by Matt Cromer’s 23.9ppg, the Cardinals can defeat anyone on any given night. A player with star power such as Cromer’s doesn’t come along often, so expect the Tigers to zero in on stopping him. Cromer is surrounded by solid talent however, as Brett Norvell (10.1ppg) and Alex Hostettler (10.1ppg) are essential to South Laurel’s success. This game is at South Laurel High School, January 4th, 9:00PM tip time.
Jackson County (6-4) – Despite taking a year off from playing each other, this rivalry never fades. This group of Tigers most certainly will have revenge on their minds, as it was Jackson County who began the Tigers downward spiral in the postseason of 2017. Clay fell to the Generals 72-67, preventing the Tigers from reaching the regional tournament. Little did anyone know that Clay County would not make the tournament for two straight years. No words or stats are needed, as Clay County must win this game. This game is at Clay County High School, January 6th, 7:45PM tip time.
