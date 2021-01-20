(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Lady Tigers advanced to 1-0 after their gritty 47-43 over the visiting Hazard Bulldogs. Despite being down for the majority of the contest, Clay County ramped up a vicious defensive effort in the closing minutes to pull out the victory. “I thought we played hard all night,” said a pleased Coach James Ivy Burchell. “We are just not in condition yet. With all the injuries and COVID quarantining, we haven’t had enough floor time yet. It was good to see us fight for the win.”
Clay would jump out to an early 13-7 lead over Hazard, as Madison Curry drilled two threes, and Jaylen Combs added a three as well. Sharpshooting could be a strength for the Lady Tigers this season, as they boast numerous players who are capable of the deep ball. Clay would finish with 10 threes combined as a team, with Combs, Curry, and Courtney Jones being responsible for nine of them.
The Lady Tigers cooled off in the 2nd quarter, scoring only five for the entirety of the period. Hazard deployed a much stingier defense, forcing the Lady Tigers into highly contested shots. Coach Burchell felt it affected Clay for the majority of the game. “We shot horribly until the 4th quarter,” he said. “Hazard shot 50 % for the game and we shot 24.5% but somehow we came out with the victory.”
A slow seven-point third quarter kept things neck and neck for the Lady Tigers and Hazard, until a 22-point outburst in the 4th quarter would propel Clay County to the victory. Taylor Asher would toss in a three, adding to her team leading 13-point game. Combs added 12, and Madison Curry 11. Courtney Jones finished with eight points, and Hailey Napier with three.
Overall, Coach Burchell feels his team is improving and meshing well. “We have a long way to go but If we can stay healthy I think we will get better,” said Burchell. “This team has a good attitude and I think they have good chemistry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.