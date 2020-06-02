The final chapter. A four-part story in a weekly newspaper could never tell the lasting impact and legacy that this would leave behind. These girls rode the ultimate sports rollercoaster, filled with many highs and a few lows (not too many lows thankfully). This story will begin where we last left off, in Owensboro Kentucky after a controversial call at the plate ended the Tigers postseason run.
Tears flowed, sad hugs were given, and the Tigers felt totally deflated at first. Then reality set in. They were that close to advancing ahead to compete for a KHSAA state title. The frowns subsided. The tears dried up. The hard-hat and lunch pail mentality, well that was elevated to a new height. This team had realized their potential; and were finally ready to fulfill it.
Fast forward to March 25th, 2019. The Tigers have dominated their first two road games of the season, winning 14-1 over Simon Kenton, and 5-1 over Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Clay County is going head to head in their home opener against McCreary County on a brisk Saturday afternoon, and all you can hear is Brianda Owens making Tori North’s catcher’s mitt pop. Clay County goes on to win 13-3 in five innings, and it was clearly evident that this year the Tigers meant business.
The senior laden group of Owens, Emma Hurd, Maddie Frazier, Shelby Phillips, Kimberlyn Mills, and Jordan Boley would lead the way all year long, as the wins just continued to pile up. A bump in the road came against Rockcastle County as they defeated the Tigers 4-2. Unphased, Clay would manhandle McCreary again just an hour or so later in a doubleheader matchup. Clay simply ignored the ‘undefeated season’ mantra being spread throughout, as their sole focus remained getting back to the state tournament.
The seniors didn’t accomplish all this alone, as Ellie Finley, Tori North, Allie Phillips, Hailey Napier, and Chandler Rice would all contribute heavily to the winning efforts. These girls would continue their tear throughout the state of Kentucky, finishing the regular season 29-2 with losses only to Rockcastle County and Madison Southern (1-0). The wins would top the 13th region yet again, furthering the strong grip Clay County held on their close rivals.
May 20th, 2019. The Tigers stomp Oneida Baptist 17-1 in the opening round of the 49th district tournament. The Tigers would follow that act with their third consecutive title as they dominated North Laurel 10-0 in the district championship. The pressure was on the Tigers for years to dethrone the Jaguars, and to cap it off with such a dominant win was astounding. The 13th region tournament at Whitley County would now be painted black and gold as Tiger nation made the trek down I-75.
The opening rounds were games that simply were never in question. A strong 7-3 win over Corbin in the opener, followed by a 10-0 five inning game over Harlan County setup climatic finish with North Laurel awaiting the Tigers in the championship. This would be the final chapter in the senior class’ story with their ultimate rival in the Jaguars.
We all know and love the outcome, as Clay would go on to defeat North Laurel 3-0 in the region title game. “We put our roof on our house last season,” said Coach Gilbert. “This year, we wanted to add another room.” The foundation had been laid by the 2016 team. The walls were put up by the 2017 team. Finally, the house was completed and decorated by the 2019 team. This team had won back-to-back titles, something that was deemed impossible by many in the community. This team defied the odds and overcame the doubt. Now, onto the state tournament.
In 2019, the format changed for the KHSAA Fast Pitch State Tournament. One loss, and you go home. No more double elimination. Just the way the Tigers liked it. They would meet Wolfe County at Berea College to determine who they’d meet from there. Another extremely hard-fought contest was won by the Tigers, 3-0. A two-run homer by Maddie Frazier would seal the deal, sending Clay County to John Cropp Stadium to meet Madisonville-North Hopkins.
The Tigers would again reign victorious, thwarting the potent offensive efforts of Madisonville as they would advance with a 4-2 win. A picture-perfect push bunt from Shelby Phillips would move Ellie Finley to third, allowing Maddie Frazier to set up the winning hit. Frazier would slap a line drive to left field forcing Madisonville to decide where to throw the ball as Phillips presented a rundown situation along with Finley at third. Finley would reach home safely, sending an already raucous tiger crowd into a frenzy. Now, top-ranked Louisville Male awaited the Tigers in the final four.
This story didn’t end the way everyone intended. It ended in such a way that everyone can look back and smile for years to come. Louisville Male would go on to defeat the Tigers 2-1, eventually becoming state champs. The Tigers gave Male their toughest game not only in the state of Kentucky, but nationally. Their own fans stated this very vocally as they showed their appreciation for the small, undersized team from the mountains. “Clay County had the biggest heart,” said a fan to me, as she exited the stadium. It sent a wave of emotion over me, as I knew I had just witnessed what may go down as the greatest softball run in the history of Clay County. These girls united an entire town just like Coach Keith and the Tigers had in the 1980’s.
Coach Gilbert, who would go on to win Coach of the Year, was beyond proud of his girls. “We are from Clay County, Kentucky. We will not go down without a fight,” said Gilbert. “When I spoke to the seniors after the game, I reminded them that their life is just beginning,” said Gilbert. “I let them know that our time together had been a very special part of my life, and just how much they truly mean to me.”
This team accomplished what many can only dream of. Their list of accomplishments could fill this entire newspaper, but what stands out the most is how each and every athlete on that team is a fantastic person, outstanding students, and will ALL brighten the world in their own way, with their infectious personalities. It was a joy to cover this team, and as their local sports reporter, they will always hold a place near and dear to my heart. So, to the Tiger dynasty (that mind you still isn’t over until taken away from them) I, along with the community of Clay County, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the amazing memories! Best of luck to each and every one of you in your future endeavors.
