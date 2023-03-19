Ain’t nobody got time for that. I’m not crazy about the hour that we lose due to Daylight savings.
I do like when the evenings are longer, and that we have more daylight to enjoy. It’s the adjustment that I don’t like. Is it just me, or it the entire week after the time change exhausting? We have had a very wet but mild winter.
Spring is almost here, with all of its blooms.
We are seeing Bradford Pears, magnolias and buttercups. Willows are greening and autumn olives too.
Before long, the sound of lawn mowers will be heard. Fresh cut grass smells so good to me. But my allergies, oh goodness! The allergies!
We try to enjoy the great outdoors, but we must have allergy treatment! With warmer weather also comes insects. Ticks will be creeping, and they now carry terrible disease! Be sure to treat your yards and wear bug repellent when outdoors.
The warmer sunny weather can brighten our mood. Seasonal depression is a real thing. And we feel better when we get a good amount of Vitamin D! Spring is the perfect time to get out and hike, enjoy our state parks, local parks and recreation and fishing…. Plenty of fishing! And last but not least… dry land fish or hickory chickens.
Maybe you’ve never tried them, maybe you should! Don’t let the time change bother you too much. Fall will be here before we know it. Enjoy every day, spend your days doing what you love. And love who you spend your days with. Spring is a time of renewal.
Try some new things! See some new places! Spend time on adventures, that’s where the memories are made.
We live in the most beautiful place to enjoy the outdoors.
“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” – Lilly Pulitzer
