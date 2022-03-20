Spring in Kentucky is beautiful, isn’t it? The drab colors of winter slowly begin to turn to bright.
I’m here for it. All of it. Winter days are good for resting, but there’s something about spring that puts a little “spring” in our step. The sunshine and Bradford pear tress. The tulips and buttercups. Bring it on!
We can’t forget the rain that it takes to make everything grow! Spring is also a time to plant. We are thinking about gardens and flower beds. My papaw and dad put out a garden every year.
On Good Friday, they plant potatoes. Then comes kale, cabbage, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, watermelon and eventually corn and beans. Garden food is a necessity around here. Keeping animals and bugs out can be tricky. And of course the amount of rain and sun that we get plays a part.
We can still get a frost in May. My husband says that his granddaddy, John said... “ Depending on how many foggy nights you have in February, you would have that many frosts in May.” There is still a lot to do in the spring right here in Clay Co. for instance, hunting hickory chickens(mushrooms), fishing- bass, sport fishing in the river or lake.
There are places to Hike.... the Redbird trails are an example of a place that is flagged off. Riding side by sides is what we enjoy. There are so many places here in our area that can be enjoyed only by getting out and riding. You will see some amazing things right here at home.
If you go up Little Bullskin, you can go to Buffalo creek or you can also get to the Buffalo camp and ride, which offers camping and trail riding. The swinging bridge tour is wonderful! If you haven’t seen all of them, they are quite amazing! We live in a great area to be outdoors.
Getting fresh air is good for the soul. Also... the Mennonites will be opening up soon! Flowers galore and eventually garden food for those that don’t raise a garden of their own.
Oh, hey! Speaking of new things.... this is my first article! I’m Melissa! Raised in Oneida and proud of my roots. “Some old fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat.” -Laura Ingles Wilder
