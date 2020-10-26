Jailer Linda Smallwood has suspended all inmate visitation due to a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus.
“I did have one employee to test positive,” she said. “We have other employees being tested now.”
She added that no inmates at the jail has test positive for the virus.
“I plan to make sure that no one is positive,” she said. “We are doing everything possible to keep COVID away from inmates and staff.”
The jailer says she is operating with a limited staff and have and will not be able to answer anyone calling with questions.
“I will update as we get more information and I ask that you pray for our community and wear your mask,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.