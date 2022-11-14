A stamp of approval was given by the Board of Education on numerous projects that will change the lives of their students in the future.
Millions of dollars are being spent by the board on projects that will upgrade and enhance student experience in the Clay County school system.
Eric Steva, of JRA Architects, presented the board with plans during Monday’s regular board meeting.
A new storage facility will be constructed at the bus garage. Steva showed the board final plans on the new facility that will be used to store supplies for the school system. The bid process for the project is now underway and construction will soon follow.
Major construction projects are set to get underway on the campus of Clay County High School.
Earthwork is underway for the construction of a new baseball; softball field and the foundation are being laid for new tennis courts and a technology center.
But that isn’t all! Renovation inside the high school will include the Roger C. Martin Auditorium, first floor restrooms and the Bobby Keith Gymnasium.
Steva presented preliminary plans for each project.
“The tennis courts, baseball field and softball field will all start this spring,” Steva said. “The bid process for these projects will begin next month.”
In February, bids will be accepted for the gymnasium, auditorium, and bathroom projects.
The board got their first look at preliminary plans for the projects.
A large addition will be built onto the front of the gymnasium and will house restrooms, concession, ticket booths and a tribute area to the legacy of Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball.
The inside of the gym will undergo a complete renovation. New floor with chairbacks on each side of the lower arena court will be installed. Locker room renovation will also occur.
Like the gym, the auditorium will take on an all-new appearance. This includes an expanded stage, new lighting and sound system and new chairs as well as new stage curtains and paint.
“These projects will change the appearance of both the gym and auditorium and bring much needed upgrades for our students,” Superintendent William Sexton said.
The restrooms in the corridor of the auditorium will also be renovated.
Bids for this phase will be let in February with construction scheduled to be completed by the start of basketball season in 2023.
Plans for Oneida Elementary were presented that will overhaul much of the school’s exterior. New windows will be installed, canopy areas on the outside. The interior will see modifications to each classroom, office area and possibly the cafeteria, along with a new roof. Bids for this project will also be let in February.
The final project, and most anticipated, was the technology center that will be built on campus where the current tennis courts are now.
Steva showed preliminary plans for the new building that will be attached to the school and include extended parking and a bus loop around the entire school.
Board member Roy Glenn Allen mentioned the possibility of adding a heavy equipment training center within the facility that utilized simulators. These simulators would enable students and adults (after hours) to be trained on the operation of heavy equipment.
The board agreed to explore the idea as this would be the first of its kind in southeastern Kentucky.
Once the plans for the technology center are finalized, the bid process will begin.
