: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Rachel L. Smith age 32 of London Ave., Corbin early Friday morning September 4, 2020 at approximately 12:35 AM. The arrest occurred on Beatty Avenue approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of a female subject walking in the middle of the roadway there. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Mehler located the suspect standing in the middle of the roadway and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence. This individual was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine; a spoon with a crystal residue on it; 2 uncapped hypodermic needles one which was loaded with suspected methamphetamine. In addition, this subject was found in possession of a prescription pill bottle not issued to her containing 11 pills. Rachel L. Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center
