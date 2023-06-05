Stanford “Hoss” Hoskins, age 71, of Manchester, died June 4th at the Pikeville Medical Center following a brief illness.
Hoss was a retired coal miner working for Shamrock Coal and Perry County Coal for over 25 years. After retirement he opened a small lawnmower repair shop as a hobby near his home. Hoss, as he was commonly known, loved to sit and talk with everyone that came by looking for a lawnmower or a part. Hoss was a very giving man as many times he performed work free of charge to those in need of repairs.
He is survived by two sons: Mark Hoskins and wife Tracie, of Manchester, Ky., and Dr. William Hoskins and wife Gloria, of Pikeville, Ky.
Hoss took great pride in the accomplishments of his sons as Mark is the Chairman of the Clay County Board of Education and Publisher of The Manchester Enterprise. His youngest son, William, graduated from Alice Lloyd College and the University of Pikeville Medical School. Dr. Hoskins specializes in Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat) for Pikeville Medical Center.
He also leaves surviving the following brothers and sisters: Opal Smith; Edith Bowling (Bobby); Esther Wilson (Andy); Clifford Hoskins (Dean); Melvin Hoskins (Margaret) and Marvin Hoskins.
He also leaves surviving his sister-in-law Mary Betty Stivers. Also surviving are the following grandchildren: Jordan Williamson (Shane); Tanner Hoskins and Harper Hoskins. He also has two great-grandchildren Adelaide Williamson and Emma Williamson.
He is preceded in death by his wife Edith Brenda (Grubb) Hoskins and his parents Stalford and Eller Hoskins and one sister Naomi Campbell.
Funeral services for Stanford Hoskins will be private with immediate family only. Burial will follow at the Helder-Roberts Cemetery on Big Creek.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
