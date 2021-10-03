Mr. Stanley Barkley Hacker, age 64 departed this life on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home. He was born on Friday, July 26, 1957 in Oneida, KY to Chester A. and Helen (Cobb) Hacker. He worked at the Kentucky Department of Highways and he loved to read the KJV Bible. He attended Horse Creek Baptist and Church of God Worship Center.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Connie (Stevens) Hacker, his children: Jennifer Hacker and Johnny Darrell Sizemore and Denise Rogers and husband Chris and his grandsons: Patrick Barkley Hinkle, Matthew Hobbs and Jacob Rogers. Also surviving is his sister: Jacqueline Hobbs and husband Don.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Helen Hacker; his brothers: Wayne Hacker and Paul Hacker.
Funeral Services for Mr. Stanley Barkley Hacker will be conducted on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brad Stevens will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Hacker Cemetery in the Bend Road Community.
