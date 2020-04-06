Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 3, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Bill Stanley, 57 of Evergreen Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies received a complaint that the above mentioned subject was at a residence on Evergreen Road causing problems. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted an investigation at which time determined the female victim had an active emergency protection order filed against the above mentioned subject. Also, the above mentioned subject had admitted to consuming methamphetamine prior to coming to the residence. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Bill Stanley, 57 was charged with:
• Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Menacing
