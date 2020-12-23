Mr. Stanley Harris, age 83 departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, January 25, 1937 in Manchester, Kentucky to William and Cleo Hayre Harris. He was a farmer and coal miner, a member of the Weaver Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Chloe Cheek Harris, his sons: Lester Harris and his wife Doris and Larry Harris and his wife Amanda and his grandchildren: Matthew Harris and Madi Hensley. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Bertha Cheek, Carol Cheek, Lorene Smith, Mandy Henson, Elsie Parker, Ordell Harris and Ernest Harris.
He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Cleo Harris and these brothers and sisters: Otis Harris, Cecil Harris, Ida Mae Harris, Inez Harris and Obert Harris.
Funeral services for Mr. Stanley Harris will be conducted on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ronnie Owens will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Cheek Cemetery in the Urban Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
