Mr. Stanley Harris, age 55 departed this life on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home. He was born on Saturday, April 30, 1966 in Manchester, KY to Kenneth and Hazel (Arnett) Harris.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Florence Barger, her daughter that he reared and loved as his own: Alechia Smith and Robert and their children: Laura Rogers, Robert Smith, Stanley Smith, Jacob Smith and a host of many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Wayne Harris and friends, Cindy Smith and Shiann Barger, Tommy Harris, Billy Harris and wife Laura, Mary Smith and husband Ricky and their daughter: Victoria Smith, Cheryl Niece, Eva Sizemore, and Brian Adams.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Hazel Harris, one brother: Curtis Harris and one sister: Rosetta Harris.
Funeral Services for Mr. Stanley Harris will be conducted on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jessie Henson and Rev. Mark Bowling will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Paces Creek Cemetery in the Paces Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.