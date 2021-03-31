Stanley Steward, 72, of Williamstown (formerly of Pendleton Co.) passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center. He was born in Manchester, KY on July 31, 1948.
Stanley is survived by his sons John and Bryan Steward.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Steward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.