Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 52,774 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, 313 of which were newly reported Sunday.
Forty-three of the newly reported cases were children age 18 and younger, including two ages 5 and under. The youngest was 27 days old.
“We’re seeing a dip in the number of new reported cases today, as we often do on weekends,” Beshear said. “Let’s remember that while we believe we’ve managed to hit a plateau in the growth of cases, what we really need is to have that number go down in a sustained way.”
Beshear announced three more deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 996 statewide.
“We’ve lost nearly 1,000 Kentuckians to the coronavirus. We can’t become numb to this,” he said. “Today’s reported death toll is much lower than several days this week, but these still are three individuals whose families and friends are devastated and grieving. Let’s care for them and respect their grief by redoubling our efforts to keep each other safe.”
The deaths reported Sunday were a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County; an 81-year-old woman from Lewis County; and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays and the Labor Day holiday on Monday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday.
“Pleasant weather across Kentucky and a holiday weekend may result in more cases reported. We’ll know in two to three weeks,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“It’s important to be resolute and learn from experience. Please don’t jam sidewalks, restaurants and bars with masks hanging below your chins. Don’t gather in groups larger than 10 and, if you see a larger crowd, stay away,” Stack said. “As the governor noted, cases are on the rise, and we have to do better. The choices Kentuckians make this weekend and every day will determine whether the phased reopening of our economy succeeds or fails. The choices Kentuckians make will also determine how many Kentuckians get hurt or die in the months ahead. With COVID-19 at its current elevated rates, the risk that any person we come into contact with is a carrier of the coronavirus is much higher.”
Stack encourages everyone to stay home whenever possible; wear a face covering whenever in public; remain at least 6 feet apart from anyone with whom you don’t live; and wash your hands often.
