Torrential rains overnight has led to widespread flooding across the county. The damage is already mounting and County Judge-Executive Tommy Harmon has issued a state of emergency declaration.
"As of right now, (8:15 a.m.) the water is still rising," Harmon said. "We have several roads and bridges blocked by water."
This is the fourth consecutive year Clay County has been hit by a flood.
"It's unreal," the judge said in light of the flooding. "We're stuck in a constant cycle of trying to get the damage repaired. As soon as repairs are made another flood comes along."
This is a developing story.
