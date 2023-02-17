Torrential rains overnight has led to widespread flooding across the county.  The damage is already mounting and County Judge-Executive Tommy Harmon has issued a state of emergency declaration.

"As of right now, (8:15 a.m.) the water is still rising," Harmon said.  "We have several roads and bridges blocked by water."

This is the fourth consecutive year Clay County has been hit by a flood.

"It's unreal," the judge said in light of the flooding.  "We're stuck in a constant cycle of trying to get the damage repaired.  As soon as repairs are made another flood comes along."

This is a developing story.

